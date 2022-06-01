Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Northland Securities cut Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Points.com stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a P/E ratio of 176.21 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.92.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Points.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Points.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

