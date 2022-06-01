Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

NYSE POST traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,935. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

