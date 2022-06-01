Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Post worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of Post stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

