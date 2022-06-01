Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 257,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

