PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $650,964.57 and $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.04 or 0.06097854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.00635411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00617893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00074143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004442 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,597,525 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

