PotCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $707,927.10 and $43.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.00 or 0.06138434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00211527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00668111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00626488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00074041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004456 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,597,525 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

