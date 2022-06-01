Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,636 shares during the quarter. Premier makes up 2.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Premier worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. 5,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

