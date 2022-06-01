Primecoin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $678.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,895,388 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

