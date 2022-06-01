Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

