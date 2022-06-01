Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Probe Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PROBF stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

