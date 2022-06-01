Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 9,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. Progyny has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,736 shares of company stock worth $7,947,636 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.