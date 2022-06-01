PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.91. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,534 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

