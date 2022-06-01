Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
