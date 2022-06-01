Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,799,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 2,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.