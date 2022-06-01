Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $73.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $67.92. 48,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,707. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

