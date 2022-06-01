Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

