Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.81 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.