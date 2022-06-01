Quantum Resistant Ledger 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,672.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $30,672.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.64 or 0.06121106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00215197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00641136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.52 or 0.00624562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00074882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001343 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004553 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,289,579 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

