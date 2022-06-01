Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
