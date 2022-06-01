Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

