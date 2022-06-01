Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $27.58 Average PT from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Radian Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

RDN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 2,920,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.