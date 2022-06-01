Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

