Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

