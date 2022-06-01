Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 26,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Randstad has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.