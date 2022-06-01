Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,167 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

NYSE RJF opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

