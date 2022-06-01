Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0098 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 200.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.20 or 0.05557924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00461154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.