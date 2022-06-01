Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $547,166.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

