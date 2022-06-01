RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 502,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $465.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.41.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

