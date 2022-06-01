Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$5.61. 72,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.20. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.43 million and a PE ratio of 21.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.