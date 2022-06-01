Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 145600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
