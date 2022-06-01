Refinable Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 552.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.91 or 0.04883446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00455450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008412 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.