Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

REG traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $66.85. 14,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,165. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

