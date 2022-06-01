Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 397,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

