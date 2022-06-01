Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

RLMD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,471. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.