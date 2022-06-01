Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,650 ($33.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.79) to GBX 2,730 ($34.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 1,104.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Relx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

