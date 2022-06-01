Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,650 ($33.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.79) to GBX 2,730 ($34.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.
Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
