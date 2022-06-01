Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.96. 5,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 826,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Repay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

