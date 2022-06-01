Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Reduced by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,564 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

