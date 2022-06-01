Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 3,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,194. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

