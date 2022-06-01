Revomon (REVO) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $160,698.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

