Rewardiqa Reaches Market Cap of $18,602.91 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $18,602.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002888 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.