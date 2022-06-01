RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

