Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.74.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

