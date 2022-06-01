Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 158,320 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $235.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

