Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $201,016,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

