Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 614.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,613,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

IWC opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.94 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

