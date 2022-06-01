Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SWI stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

