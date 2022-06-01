Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

NYSE HAE opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

