Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $571,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynex by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zynex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.67. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

