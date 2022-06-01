Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $571,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynex by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zynex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZYXI stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.67. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.
About Zynex (Get Rating)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynex (ZYXI)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.