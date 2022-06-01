Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 309 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

