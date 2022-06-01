Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 57,803 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,803 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Viemed Healthcare (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.