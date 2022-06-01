Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,700,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

