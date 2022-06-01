River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,110 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 762,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,477,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

